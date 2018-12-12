Travel from Philadelphia to Buffalo on the cheap | Hoodline

The city made the New York Times' list of top places to visit in 2018. Buffalo has bounced back from a declining population and decades of struggling sports teams, not to mention its harsh winters, and part of Buffalo's comeback is tied to how it has repurposed historic buildings and long-forgotten grain silos.
Last year, three new brewpubs and two luxury hotels opened up in previously vacant landmark buildings and industrial spaces, the Times reports. Even if the winter temperatures keep you indoors, there's plenty to eat, drink and do to keep you content in Buffalo.
Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Philadelphia and Buffalo, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Buffalo to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Flight deals to Buffalo
Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Buffalo are if you leave on January 11 and return from New York on January 14. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $186.
There are also deals to be had in February. If you fly out of Philadelphia on February 15 and return from Buffalo on February 18, jetBlue can get you there and back for $267 roundtrip.
Local restaurant picks
Don't miss Buffalo's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a couple of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Pearl Street Grill & Brewery (76 Pearl St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Buffalo's most popular restaurants is Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of eight reviews on Skyscanner.
"Great beers and really great atmosphere," wrote visitor Laura. "They have live music most nights. ... The pizzas and wings are really good. They have their own beers as well as several from around upstate New York."
Duffs (3651 Sheridan Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Duffs.
"This place has one of the best Buffalo wings in the Buffalo area," wrote James. "They have more of the wet style, which means a bit more of the sauce."
Featured local attractions
Buffalo is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Albright-Knox Art Gallery (1285 Elmwood Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Albright-Knox Art Gallery.
Opened in 1905, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo offers you an excellent collection of modern and contemporary art to peruse. The permanent collection of the gallery includes masterpieces by famed artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gauguin and Pablo Picasso.
Shea's Performing Arts Center (646 Main St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Shea's Performing Arts Center is another popular destination.
"This grand Rococo theater opened in 1926 and was originally called Shea's Buffalo," wrote visitor Dan. "It was designed by the renowned Chicago architectural firm of Rapp and Rapp, with an interior by Tiffany."
The Buffalo City Hall (65 Niagara Square)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, consider checking out The Buffalo City Hall.
A massive example of Art Deco style completed in 1931, Buffalo City Hall rises 32 stories, making it one of the tallest city government buildings in the United States. Throughout the building, both interior and exterior, you find artwork everywhere: murals and friezes depicting citizens of various occupations such as ironworkers, electricians and stevedores.
"When you're in Buffalo you've got to include a visit to City Hall," wrote visitor Dave. "It's a bit rundown but you can definitely tell how important this city was back when it was built because it is huge!"