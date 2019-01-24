Travel watch: Harrisburg to Charleston, and back again

The city sits on a harbor at the nexus of three rivers, and it boasts a vibrant music and arts scene, along with numerous museums and family-friendly attractions.
Thankfully, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Harrisburg and Charleston. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Charleston flights
The cheapest flights between Harrisburg and Charleston are if you leave on April 26 and return from South Carolina on April 29. American Airlines currently has tickets for $268, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Harrisburg on March 15 and return from Charleston on March 17, United can get you there and back for $299 roundtrip.
Top Charleston hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Charleston's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Market Pavilion Hotel (225 E. Bay St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Market Pavilion Hotel, which has rooms for $199/night.
Set in the heart of Charleston, this hotel is located right beside the open-air market, close to Waterfront Park, bars, restaurants and shops.
Belmond Charleston Place (205 Meeting St.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try Belmond Charleston Place. With a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $249/night.
Featured Charleston restaurants
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Charleston has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
The FIG (232 Meeting St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to The FIG, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 40 reviews on Skyscanner.
The restaurant works with local farmers, growers and purveyors to source products with integrity, flavor and soul. The seasonal offerings are then incorporated into the nightly menus.
"Fig is a great place to eat if you can get a reservation ahead of time," wrote visitor Wythe. "It is not a place to just walk in to get a quick bite. Menu changes daily, which makes it interesting. ... You will not be disappointed."
Halls Chophouse (434 King St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Halls Chophouse, with 4.9 stars from 31 reviews.
With an experienced team from the kitchen to the dining room, Halls Chophouse offers superior dishes, service and an atmosphere that entices guests to stay, enjoy and come back time and again.
Hominy Grill (207 Rutledge Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Hominy Grill.
Nationally acclaimed and locally beloved, Hominy Grill is a Charleston institution serving classic Southern specialties that taste just like grandma used to make.
"Very popular for brunch and known for their Southern cuisine," wrote Lois. "Their grits and shrimp are fantastic."
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in Charleston, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Downtown Charleston (King Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Downtown Charleston.
The historic area of Charleston is an experience not soon forgotten by the thousands of tourists who visit each year. The main feature is the historic row homes, many of which have been renovated and restored to their original Revolutionary War appearances.
"Downtown offers many options: shopping, eating, sightseeing, etc.," wrote visitor Sarah. "Take a carriage tour or just walk the Battery and market."
The Battery
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's The Battery. This iconic landmark was built as a defensive seawall and promenade.
"This is a waterfront park consisting of park benches under the oaks," wrote visitor Tracy. "Great for locals walking their dogs and for the walkers and joggers."
Charleston Waterfront Park (1 Vendue Range)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at Charleston Waterfront Park.
Stroll along the pier of Charleston Waterfront Park and behold the beauty of the Charleston Harbor. Bring your entire family to view the calming dance of the water fountains as you enjoy a picnic in the park.