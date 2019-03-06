Travel watch: Philadelphia to Prague, and back again

Bisected by the Vltava River, "The City of a Hundred Spires" is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Philadelphia to Prague in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Prague are if you leave on March 18 and return from the Czech Republic on March 25. Finnair currently has tickets for $461, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in April. If you fly out of Philadelphia on April 2 and return from Prague on April 9, Finnair can get you there and back for $619 roundtrip.
To plan your accommodations, here are two of Prague's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Sophie's Hostel (Melounova 2)
First up is the 4.8-star rated The Sophie's Hostel. Rooms are currently set at $16/night. The Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University and Wenceslas Square are area attractions.
The Louren Hotel (Slezska 55 Slezska 832/55)
A second option is The Louren Hotel. With a five-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $92/night.
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Prague's many quality eateries, here is a popular culinary destination from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Marina (Alsovo Nabrezi)
One of Prague's most popular restaurants is Marina, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of five reviews on Skyscanner.
"Excellent restaurant on a boat in Prague," wrote visitor Barbara. "You can get everything there. From Mediterranean to Czech food. I had the buffalo mozzarella and the beef cheeks on beetroot puree. Simply delicious."
Prague is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Charles Bridge
First up is The Charles Bridge.
Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, The Charles Bridge is famously the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle. Thousands of people traverse this cobbled bridge every year in search of magic, bohemia and possibly the good-luck plaque at the 16th statue.
Old Town Square
Then, there's Old Town Square, the oldest and most populated square in this historic city.
While there are a number of architectural styles that can be seen throughout the space, the dominating figure is the Church of Our Lady before Tyn, a massive Gothic structure completed in the 15th century.
"This is one of two must-see spots in Prague," wrote visitor Schel. "If you go to Prague and miss the Staromestske Namesti then you have failed on your trip to Prague."
Prague Castle (Prague 11908)
Finally, consider checking out Prague Castle.
Perhaps the most beautiful sight east of Paris, Prague Castle was the original seat of power in bohemia, the home of Czech royalty. The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center.
