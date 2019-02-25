ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travel watch: Philadelphia to Tbilisi, and back again

Photo: iStock

By Hoodline
If you're looking for a trending international destination for your next getaway, consider Tbilisi, Georgia. According to Conde Nast Traveler, Tbilisi was one of the best places to visit in 2018. The city lies on the banks of the Kura River, at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Tbilisi is full of historic architecture, museums, theaters and universities, along with a growing nightlife and a delectable food scene.

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Philadelphia to Tbilisi in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Cheapest Tbilisi flights




Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Tbilisi are if you leave on April 16 and return from Georgia on April 30. Qatar Airways currently has tickets for $584, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Philadelphia on May 5 and return from Tbilisi on May 15, Turkish Airlines can get you there and back for $716 roundtrip.

Top Tbilisi hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are two of Tbilisi's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi (Rose Revolution Square 1)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.

Set in the heart of Tbilisi, this hotel is close to the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre and Kashveti Church.

The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel (Rustaveli Avenue 13)

Another popular spot is The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $250/night and the hotel has 4.3 stars on Skyscanner.

"Historic hotel in the center of Tbilisi. Great restaurant and terrace in the summer -- nice gym and great service," wrote visitor George.

Local restaurant picks




Tbilisi has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a couple of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Machakhela (23 Tumaniani St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Tbilisi's most popular restaurants is Machakhela, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner.

"This is was our first attempt with Georgian food and it was exquisite," wrote visitor Mitchell.

Coffeesta (Rustaveli Avenue 52)

Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta, with 4.4 stars from five reviews.

"The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue. Try to grab a seat outside if you can, and enjoy the amazing people watching," wrote reviewer Robert.

Featured Tbilisi attractions




Tbilisi is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.

Clock Tower (13 Ioane Shavteli St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is the Clock Tower. It has five stars from six reviews.

"There are cafes and restaurants around the tower, so get a seat on a patio and enjoy the view," wrote visitor Jenny.

National Botanical Garden of Georgia (12 Bambis Rigi St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, there's the National Botanical Garden of Georgia. It checks in with five stars from five reviews.

"This is a small but pretty botanical garden in the heart of Old Town," wrote visitor Maria.

The Sioni Cathedral (3 Sioni St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, consider checking out The Sioni Cathedral. It has 4.9 stars out of 16 reviews on Skyscanner.

"This is an amazingly grand cathedral, beautifully built and with a big staircase leading to it," wrote visitor Mitchell.
---

This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Top budget travel picks: Harrisburg to Tbilisi
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
4 performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: 4 people found dead inside Bucks County apartment
Delaware trooper dragged by SUV in Mill Creek
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
Predators acquire Wayne Simmonds from Flyers for Ryan Hartman, draft pick
Police: Person of interest in custody in South Philly sex assaults
Strong winds cause damage to homes, business
Man injured, 2 dogs die in Chester County fire
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Show More
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Man found dead inside van off Delaware roadway
Neighbors rescue mailman after large dog attacks
Indictment: NJ man killed brother's family over missing money
Man on skis pulled by horse and buggy
More News