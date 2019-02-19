Tribal tradition: Albuquerque's Gathering of Nations is coming soon, a flight away from Philadelphia

New Mexico's largest city is home to the annual Gathering of Nations Powwow, the largest celebration of Native American culture on the continent. The event draws participants from nearly 800 tribes in the U.S. and Canada for two days of dancing, contests, music, food and crafts.
Now in its 36th year, the powwow welcomes Native and non-Native people alike, and the stages, booths and events are open rain or shine.
The powwow opens April 25 with the Miss Indian World cultural pageant, and continues through April 27 at the powwow grounds in Albuquerque. While you're there, you can take advantage of the other attractions in and around the Duke City, from New Mexico's unique fusion of Native, Hispanic and Anglo cuisine to the inspiring vistas on a hike in the high desert.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Philadelphia to Albuquerque in that time frame, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Albuquerque
Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Albuquerque are if you leave on April 25 and return from New Mexico on April 29. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $373.
Top Albuquerque hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Albuquerque's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town (800 Rio Grande Blvd. NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $99.
This Albuquerque spa hotel is located in the historical district, near the Albuquerque Museum, Old Town Plaza and New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Additional attractions include the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.
The Hotel Parq Central (806 Central Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.2-star rated The Hotel Parq Central, which has rooms for $120/night.
Situated near the airport, this Albuquerque hotel is also close to the University of New Mexico and Rio Grande Zoo, as well as the National Hispanic Cultural Center.
Featured Albuquerque food and drink
Albuquerque has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
The Frontier Restaurant (2400 Central Ave. SE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Albuquerque's most popular restaurants is The Frontier Restaurant, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 28 reviews on Skyscanner.
"The five-star rating is for more than just the food. Between its extended hours of operation and kitschy decor, which leans heavily on John Wayne art, this spot is a delight," wrote visitor Susan.
Antiquity Restaurant (112 Romero St. NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Antiquity Restaurant, with five stars from seven reviews. It is located close to the Old Town Plaza in Albuquerque.
"The food is great and it's more eclectic than just New Mexican," reviewer Susan wrote.
The Grove Cafe & Market (600 Central Ave. SE, A)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's The Grove Cafe & Market, which has a 4.8-star rating from 12 reviews.
"This place uses local and organic ingredients in their food and puts a gourmet spin on some of the classic breakfast items," wrote Christy.
Featured Albuquerque attractions
Albuquerque is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
The Sandia Peak Tramway (30 Tramway Road NE)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Sandia Peak Tramway, which stretches from the northeast part of the city to the crestline of the Sandia Mountains, giving it its name.
The tramway contains the world's third longest single cable car span. It first entered service in 1966 and makes over 10,000 trips every year.
"No visit to Albuquerque is complete without a trip on the tram!" wrote Alyce. "Travel a distance of 2.7 miles over 15 minutes' time via the tram to an altitude of 10,378 feet. Soak up the 11,000-square-mile panoramic view."
Albuquerque Museum (2000 Mountain Road NW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Albuquerque Museum is another popular destination. It has 4.9 stars out of 22 reviews.
Located in Old Town, it is dedicated to preserving and educating the public about the region's art and history.
"This is a sweet little museum with a good permanent collection and interesting exhibitions. If you are an art lover, check it out," wrote Kathleen.
The Albuquerque Biological Park (903 10th St. SW)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at The Albuquerque Biological Park. It has 4.7 stars out of 38 reviews.
The Albuquerque Biological Park is an environmental museum housing a large aquarium, a botanical garden, a zoo and a beach. There is a small railroad that connects these facilities.
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.