ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job after Trader Joe's job shaming controversy: 'I was moved by him'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Geoffrey Owens talks to ''Good Morning America'' about the ''job shaming'' controversy, saying he doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for him for having a job at Trader Joe's. (''Good Morning America'')

Just days after photos of Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe's circulated and led to cries of job shaming, the actor has been offered a job by Tyler Perry.

"I know a lot of people in the business, in Hollywood, that refuse to go to work when they're between acting gigs. So when I saw that, I was moved by him. That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist," Perry told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working."

RELATED: 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on Trader Joe's job shaming controversy

Perry, who created The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN, posted the offer shortly after The Cosby Show actor spoke to GMA on Tuesday. During that interview, Owens said that at first he was hurt by the attention but he was later encouraged by all the support.



Owens, who told GMA that he didn't want to be handed jobs because of the attention surrounding the story, had only positive things to say about Perry's offer.

"It's certainly very generous of him to even put that out there. It's very encouraging," he said.

ABC News reports that Owens and Perry have worked something out but didn't elaborate.

"They have talked and he's going to be going down to Atlanta," Robin Roberts said after speaking with Perry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttrader joe'sactorhollywoodtelevisioncareers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
American Idol rolls into Philadelphia on Thursday
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
"Serial rapist" written on Bill Cosby's star
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder after Hunting Park shooting
Philly public schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to heat
Truck stuck under overpass, blocking ramp to MLK Drive
California man to stand trial for murder of gay Penn student
Parents of Penn State student Timothy Piazza settle with fraternity
College frats to ban hard alcohol in wake of pledge deaths
Body of missing Fla. boy found, mother charged with murder
Show More
AccuWeather: Two More Days of Heat and Humidity, Thursday Storms
Salmonella outbreak linked to Honey Smacks grows
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Atlantic City Rail Line suspended for months due to upgrade
Florida child killed by falling tree as Gordon strikes land
More News