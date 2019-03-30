Arts & Entertainment

UK indie band Her's killed while driving to Santa Ana show

Stephen Fitzpatrick, 24, and 25-year-old Audun Laadig died in a car accident in Arizona. (Photo courtesy of Neelam Khan Vela)

LONDON -- A record label says both members of British indie duo Her's have been killed in a car accident in Arizona.

Heist or Hit says in a statement that Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson in a collision early Wednesday.

They had performed in Phoenix, Arizona and were driving to a show in Santa Ana, California.

Authorities in Arizona say a pickup truck and a van collided head-on about 75 miles west of Phoenix, killing the truck's driver and three people in the van. Officials did not name the victims.

The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, "Invitation to Her's," last year.

The record company said in a statement: "We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcar crashcar accidentmusicu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing ex-wife inside Radnor Twp. Wawa store
Man who used pan, knives to kill aunt gets 25-year sentence
Causes of death released in killings of 5 in Morrisville
Police: Man with knife barricaded himself inside Center City building
Wildwood firefighters help save elderly man in cardiac arrest at Wawa
Firefighter critically burned in Delaware walks out of hospital
Police: Driver shot by man in apparent road rage incident
Show More
Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood
2 woman allegedly stole from moviegoers during showing of 'Batman'
Community College of Philadelphia staff, faculty rally ahead of potential strike
Sara Packer pleads guilty in teen's murder, dismemberment
Local woman transforms sheet metal into works of art
More TOP STORIES News