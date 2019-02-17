ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Unopened Super Mario Brothers game sells for $100k at auction

Unopened Super Mario Brothers game sells for $100k at auction. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 17, 2019.

There's a new world record for a classic video game.

A near mint condition copy of the original Super Mario Brothers has sold for just over $100,000 at auction.

It's the first-ever video game to sell for six figures.

The game is so rare because it's just one of only two NES cartridges Nintendo sold in sticker sealed boxes, instead of the usual shrink wrap.

The copy has never been open.

