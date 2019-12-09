wheel of fortune

Vanna White to step in for Pat Sajak as host of Wheel of Fortune

BURBANK, California (WPVI) -- Wheel of Fortune fans will see a first on Monday night: Vanna White is hosting a full show.

The episodes were filmed while regular host Pat Sajak recovered from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

White stepped in for 3 weeks' worth of shows.

In 1996, White played host for one segment when Sajak came down with laryngitis and couldn't finish the show as host.

He actually played White's role as a letter turner for that segment.

You can watch Vanna host Wheel of Fortune at 7:30 p.m. on 6abc.
