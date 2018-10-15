ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Alicia Vitarelli interviews Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel heads home to Brooklyn for week of live shows; Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on October 15, 2018.

BROOKLYN (WPVI) --
Starting Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel is back in Brooklyn for a full week of live shows.

As he prepares to fill the seats with friends and family members, he says he always gets emotional looking out into this home crowd.

And he tells Action News he didn't even have a television growing up, so moments like this are some of the most treasured of his journey.

Watch Alicia Vitarelli's interview with Jimmy Kimmel in the player above.

------

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel livebrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
