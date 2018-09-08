ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party

EMBED </>More Videos

Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party.

Nekesa Mumbi Moody
NEW YORK --
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were involved in an altercation Friday night that got physical at a New York Fashion Week party and left Cardi B with a mark on her head.

A person who witnessed the incident who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly said Minaj was finishing up a conversation with someone when Cardi B tried to attack her, but Minaj's security guards intervened.

Video circulating on social media shows Cardi B lunging toward someone and being held back at Harper's Bazaar Icons party Friday night. Cardi B reportedly threw one of her shoes at Minaj. Another video shows the platinum rapper being escorted out of the event by security.

Cardi B, with a bump on her forehead, leaves after an altercation at the Harper's BAZAAR "ICONS by Carine Roitfeld" party at The Plaza on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, New York.



Cardi B, wearing a voluminous red Dolce & Gabanna gown, was seen leaving the party with what appeared to be a bump on her head. She was barefoot.

She and Minaj have been rap rivals since Cardi B began achieving huge success over the last year.

In a post on Instagram Cardi B didn't call out Minaj by name but alluded to the fight and said she was sparked because her mothering skills were being disparaged. She and rapper Offset recently had their first child together, a girl.

Minaj has not yet commented on the incident.

___

Associated Press Writer Alicia Rancilio contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi Bcelebritynew york fashion week
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
Miss America contestants tuning out recent controversy
Cher bringing 'Here We Go Again' tour to Philly
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
East Coast told to keep close eye on Tropical Storm Florence
Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26
5 sickened at Kelloggs Plant in Winslow Township, New Jersey
Lawsuit accuses late Cardinal Bevilacqua of sex assault
Homeless man's civil case on hold after GoFundMe pledge
Officer injured after cruiser struck in Northeast Philadelphia
Man hospitalized following shooting in city's Logan section
Show More
Former Sixers, Maurice Cheeks, 12 others inducted into Hall of Fame
Family of murdered girl push for change in Pa. law
Traveling job fair hits the streets of Philadelphia
Officer charged in shooting man near Dorney Park fired from force
2 ex-reform school counselors charged with assault
More News