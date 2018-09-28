VIDEO: Joel Embiid sings along at Ed Sheeran's Philly concert

Singer Ed Sheeran may have just found his next duet partner - Joel Embiid.The Philadelphia 76ers star center was in the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia Thursday night as Sheeran serenaded thousands of fans during his 'Divide Tour.'The rain did not stop Embiid from rocking out in his seats. He sang along as Sheeran played popular hits like 'Perfect' and 'Shape of You.'Embiid's teammate Dario Saric was also one of the Sheerios packing the Linc.Embiid recorded video of himself belting out the tunes and posted them to his Instagram, along with a few lyrics.On one video, the 2018 All-Star typed his summary of the concert: "Awesome."After a successful collaboration with Beyonce, Sheeran may want to think about some more remixes with The Process.------