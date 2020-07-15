celebrity

Viola Davis speaks on protesting, reveals regrets over starring in 'The Help'

Viola Davis makes history on Vanity Fair's latest issue, with the cover shot by a Black photographer for the first time ever.
By Andrea Lans
Viola Davis has been an outspoken voice on race representation and being an unconventional woman in the media. Now, the actress is making history as the cover model for Vanity Fair's first issue shot by a Black photographer.

Dario Calmese photographed the Oscar-winning actress for the cover of the July/August 2020 issue. According to editor-in-chief Radhika Jones, only 17 Black people have been featured on the magazine's cover from 1983 to 2017.


Davis expressed her passion for protesting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter causes. In June, Davis formed a "Tiny But Mighty" corner protest in Studio City, CA alongside friends and fellow actresses Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown to honor the recent Black lives lost.

"My rage and pain, like many Black Americans is rooted in the depth of my soul," Davis said in an Instagram post. "Too many years of being asked to numb it, has caused it to implode. But standing with these beautiful souls in protest and the reception of love and being seen was like a vaccine."

When asked whether that was her first protest, Davis told Vanity Fair, "I feel like my entire life has been a protest. My production company is my protest. Me not wearing a wig at the Oscars in 2012 was my protest. It is a part of my voice, just like introducing myself to you and saying, 'Hello, my name is Viola Davis.'"

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon pose on the red carpet at the 84th Annual Academy Awards on February 26, 2012.

Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images



In the issue, Davis also spoke on her role in "The Help," which is often credited with skyrocketing her career.

"Part of me that feels like I betrayed myself, and my people, because I was in a movie that wasn't ready to [tell the whole truth]," Davis said, claiming the 2011 film was "created in the filter and the cesspool of systemic racism."

The actress just finished her run as the leading lady of "How to Get Away with Murder," for which she won an Emmy in 2015. In interviews conducted during her time on the show, Davis often pointed out that she is does not represent a "typical" lead actress.

"I'm a woman of a certain age, a certain hue. I think we were able to explore that and still write compelling television," Davis said at the show's wrap party.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorhow to get away with murderviola davisafrican americans
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Search of California lake resumes for missing "Glee" star
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scientists calling on everyone to kill spotted lanternflies
Tow truck driver saves drowning woman in Wildwood
Large public events prohibited in Philly through 2021
Uptick in cases this winter may be more serious than initial outbreak
Manco & Manco delays reopening to test all staff for COVID-19
Philly teachers' union releases reopening plan
1st COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing
Show More
Naya Rivera update: Officials release cause of death
Popular Philly sketch comedian gunned down in car
Justice Ginsburg hospitalized to treat possible infection
Outdoor dining presents major obstacles for disabled community
6abc to hold Thanksgiving Day celebration instead of parade
More TOP STORIES News