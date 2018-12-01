Viola Davis signs film deal with Amazon

An Oscar-winning actress is joining forces with Amazon.Viola Davis, who has also won an Emmy for her role in ABC's "How To Get Away With Murder," has signed a first look deal with the streaming service with her production company.Davis heads "Juvee Productions" with her husband, Julius Tennon.Under the deal, the company will produce feature films for Amazon Studios.Davis joins a list of big names who have teamed up with Amazon, such as Nicole Kidman and Jordan Peele.------