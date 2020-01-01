WATCH: 1st ever 6abc Action News Mornings Awards

The Action News Morning team is ringing in the new year with 6abc viewers by taking a look back at some of the fun they had this past year.
In 2019, Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, David Murphy, and Karen Rogers battled each other in a Breakfast Draft and a spelling bee, welcomed 'Good Morning America' to Philly, jammed with some 'Office Rock,' went on a search with Detective Pikachu, and a whole lot more.
But one thing they didn't do was hold an awards show. Until now.
Welcome to the first-ever 6abc Action News Mornings Awards!
Below you will find the categories and nominees. In the above video, you can watch the ceremony and see who won.
Thanks to all the Action News Morning viewers for a memorable year together- and we'll have more fun ahead in 2020!
BEST SKILLS
Matt O'Donnell playing Drums
Jeanette Reyes' 'Big Hit'
David Murphy's Handstand
BEST METEOROLOGIST
David Murphy
Karen Rogers
Karen Roger's Son Kevin
BEST GIF-WORTHY MOMENT
Tamala Edwards sees 'Pumpkin Spam'
Tamala Edwards and Karen Rogers as Superheroes versus Villains
Matt O'Donnell, Tamala Edwards, and Karen Rogers Imitating Emojis
BEST IMPERSONATION
Karen Rogers as a 'Spelling Bee Contestant'
(Watch Full Spelling Bee In Two Categories)
Matt O'Donnell as 'Mr. Rogers'
David Murphy as 'Rocky'
FUN & GAMES
Matt O'Donnell and Jessica Boyington play Jenga
Matt Pellman tells his Best Dad Jokes for Father's Day
If you want to have a good laugh for #FathersDayWeekend, check out “@MattPellman presents Dad Jokes” now on the @6abc Instagram Story. 😂 Here’s a preview: pic.twitter.com/AwqcTU9LEi— BrockKoller (@BrockK) June 14, 2019
Katherine Scott Swims in Marshmallows at Fashion District Philadelphia
BEST FEAT
Matt O'Donnell wins the Breakfast Draft
Tamala Edwards wins the Spelling Bee
Karen Rogers Launches a Weather Balloon into Space
BEST DETECTIVE WORK
Detective Pikachu
(We'll leave the rest of the nominees a surprise)