FYI PHILLY

2018 PIFA Preview

This week on FYI Philly, we're getting you ready for PIFA. The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts, an 11-day festival packed with more than 50 performances. The event runs from May 31-June 10. You can find the entire schedule and ticket information at www.pifa.org .

SWEEPSTAKES
We're giving away TWO (2) VIP tickets to your choice between five PIFA Shows. Enter to win here: PIFA sweepstakes

We're giving away 50 tickets to opening night of Cristal Palace.
Enter here: Cristal Palace sweepstakes
EMBED More News Videos

From music to dance...circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, it is a celebration.

PIFA Preview
From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia.

PIFA Gala | Gala tickets
Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center (May 31 at 6 p.m.)
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Inventive Mothers: A Tribute to Frank Zappa | Tickets
Performance dates: June 2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m.
Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (2 levels below ground floor)

My Organ My Seoul | Tickets
Performance dates: June 3, 3 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

The Planets: An HD Odyssey featuring the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia
Tickets
Conducted by Terell Stafford
Performance dates: June 8, 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band

EMBED More News Videos

A 24-hour marathon that covers America's history in music.

Taylor Mac, a trip through Amerian pop music
Ever been to a Star Wars movie marathon? Think that but with two twelve-hour shows that tell the history of America through its popular music.

Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music | Tickets
Performance dates: 1776-1896 - Saturday, June 2; 1896-Present - Saturday, June 9 noon-midnight
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

EMBED More News Videos

A French troupe performs a world premiere that the Kimmel Center commissioned for the festival.

Transe Express/PIFA
A French troupe will stage an aerial dance party nightly on the banks of the Schuylkill River. It's a world premiere commissioned by the Kimmel Center. So we could show you just how special this performance will be, the Kimmel Center paid for our trip to France for a sneak peek. Nobuntu, an all-female acapella group from Zimbabwe will open nightly for Cristal Palace

Transe Express: Cristal Palace | Tickets
Performance dates: 8 p.m. nightly, June 1-10
Kelly Drive at Fountain Green on the banks of the Schuylkill River
EMBED More News Videos

We visit a company that will change the way you see the streets of Philadelphia.

Tape Riot
If you want to see the streets of Philadelphia in a whole new way, check out Tape Riot, a live-art theatrical performance making its U.S. debut at PIFA.
Tape Riot: Urban Dance Journey | Tickets
Mystery Center City location revealed to ticket holders in the days prior to the performance
Performance dates: June 5-8, 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

Belmont Plateau is the setting for a show called Doggie Hamlet.

Doggie Hamlet
PIFA's more than 50 performances will be held all over the city, including Belmont Plateau, the setting for a show called Doggie Hamlet.

Doggie Hamlet: A 3D Pastoral Poem | Tickets
Belmont Plateau
Performance dates: June 3, 10 a.m./ 6pm; June 4 6 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

We meet a satirical superhero, dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world.

Bassem Youssef
Bassem Youssef is one of the artists performing in this year's Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts. He's a satirical superhero dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world.

Bassem Youssef: The Joke is Mightier than the Sword | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6 @ 7:30pm
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

EMBED More News Videos

We look at a performance that will make your jaw drop in utter disbelief.

Circus Acts: Water on Mars & Singular Extreme Action (SEA)
Melissa Magee previews two of the high-flying acts coming to PIFA at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.

SEA: Singular Extreme Actions | Tickets
Perelman Theater
Performance dates: June 5-7

Water on Mars | Tickets
Perelman Theater
Performance dates: June 1-3
EMBED More News Videos

There will be a free dance party in the Kimmel Center's lobby.

Free PIFA Events
PIFA is the Kimmel Center's gift to the city and the festival includes plenty of free things to do in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.

TILT Lampshade Bouquets
Nine giant floral lampshade bouquets with benches installed throughout Commonwealth Plaza that serve as both a meeting spot before shows or a seating spot for watching shows in Commonwealth Plaza.

Inside the Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

¡La NOCHE CUBANA! | Tickets
Performance dates: June 4, 8 p.m.

Sittin' In Featuring Rare Essence | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6, 9 p.m.
EMBED More News Videos

South Broad Street will be transformed into a giant street fair.

P9 Street Fair
The second Saturday of PIFA, South Broad Street will be transformed into a giant street fair that is the ultimate free block party.

PIFA Street Fair
Performance dates: June 9, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Broad Street, from City Hall to South Street
----------
Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentPIFAfyi eventsFYI PhillyKimmel CenterCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Hot dog bonanza and pies of all shapes and sizes | FYI Philly
More FYI Philly
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News