PIFA Preview
From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia.
PIFA Gala | Gala tickets
Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center (May 31 at 6 p.m.)
300 S Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Inventive Mothers: A Tribute to Frank Zappa | Tickets
Performance dates: June 2, 8 p.m.; June 3, 2 p.m.
Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 (2 levels below ground floor)
My Organ My Seoul | Tickets
Performance dates: June 3, 3 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Planets: An HD Odyssey featuring the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia
Tickets
Conducted by Terell Stafford
Performance dates: June 8, 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
The opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band
Taylor Mac, a trip through Amerian pop music
Ever been to a Star Wars movie marathon? Think that but with two twelve-hour shows that tell the history of America through its popular music.
Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music | Tickets
Performance dates: 1776-1896 - Saturday, June 2; 1896-Present - Saturday, June 9 noon-midnight
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Transe Express/PIFA
A French troupe will stage an aerial dance party nightly on the banks of the Schuylkill River. It's a world premiere commissioned by the Kimmel Center. So we could show you just how special this performance will be, the Kimmel Center paid for our trip to France for a sneak peek. Nobuntu, an all-female acapella group from Zimbabwe will open nightly for Cristal Palace
Transe Express: Cristal Palace | Tickets
Performance dates: 8 p.m. nightly, June 1-10
Kelly Drive at Fountain Green on the banks of the Schuylkill River
Tape Riot
If you want to see the streets of Philadelphia in a whole new way, check out Tape Riot, a live-art theatrical performance making its U.S. debut at PIFA.
Tape Riot: Urban Dance Journey | Tickets
Mystery Center City location revealed to ticket holders in the days prior to the performance
Performance dates: June 5-8, 5:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Doggie Hamlet
PIFA's more than 50 performances will be held all over the city, including Belmont Plateau, the setting for a show called Doggie Hamlet.
Doggie Hamlet: A 3D Pastoral Poem | Tickets
Belmont Plateau
Performance dates: June 3, 10 a.m./ 6pm; June 4 6 p.m.
Bassem Youssef
Bassem Youssef is one of the artists performing in this year's Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts. He's a satirical superhero dubbed the Jon Stewart of the Arab world.
Bassem Youssef: The Joke is Mightier than the Sword | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6 @ 7:30pm
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Circus Acts: Water on Mars & Singular Extreme Action (SEA)
Melissa Magee previews two of the high-flying acts coming to PIFA at the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater.
SEA: Singular Extreme Actions | Tickets
Perelman Theater
Performance dates: June 5-7
Water on Mars | Tickets
Perelman Theater
Performance dates: June 1-3
Free PIFA Events
PIFA is the Kimmel Center's gift to the city and the festival includes plenty of free things to do in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.
TILT Lampshade Bouquets
Nine giant floral lampshade bouquets with benches installed throughout Commonwealth Plaza that serve as both a meeting spot before shows or a seating spot for watching shows in Commonwealth Plaza.
Inside the Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
¡La NOCHE CUBANA! | Tickets
Performance dates: June 4, 8 p.m.
Sittin' In Featuring Rare Essence | Tickets
Performance dates: June 6, 9 p.m.
P9 Street Fair
The second Saturday of PIFA, South Broad Street will be transformed into a giant street fair that is the ultimate free block party.
PIFA Street Fair
Performance dates: June 9, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Broad Street, from City Hall to South Street
