This week on FYI Philly, we preview the Broadway Philadelphia season for 2018-2019. We go backstage at the smash hit Hamilton, wander Alexander Hamilton's old stomping grounds in Old City and hear some of the smash hits that made Carole King a musical legend. Plus the cultural impact Miss Saigon is having on the theater and what actors are looking forward to when their touring production comes to Philadelphia.
FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with encores Sundays at midnight.
The on-sale date for Hamilton tickets will be announced at a later time. Join the e-mail list at KIMMELCENTER.ORG to receive updates.
Presented by The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Shubert Organization
A look at the upcoming season featuring a variety of genres, Philadelphia debuts and classic Broadway hits. Karen Rogers tells us more about the exciting season ahead.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical returns to Philadelphia after one of the city's most successful two-week engagements in 2016. Meet the local actor making it big and go backstage as we learn the story behind one of music's great legends.
The upcoming Broadway Philadelphia season has a variety of family shows for audiences young and old to share a theater experience. Alicia Vitarelli runs down the cast of characters everyone can enjoy.
We take you backstage at the Broadway sensation Hamilton. Learn how the hit has changed the theater landscape and made one local mother a super-proud theater mom. Jeannette Reyes shares the history and the story behind the Broadway hit.
Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a tour of Alexander Hamilton's old stomping grounds in Old City including a tour of the Forrest Theater, where the Broadway hit Hamilton will take the stage for 12 weeks next August.
Karen Rogers shares how one of Broadway's most treasured stories has made a cultural impact for stage actors.
Hear what the Broadway stars are looking forward to when they come to Philadelphia.
