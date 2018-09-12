FYI PHILLY

2018 Broadway Philadelphia Special

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Check out Hamilton and some of the other shows heading to town for Broadway Philadelphia's 2018-19 season.</span></div>
This week on FYI Philly, we preview the Broadway Philadelphia season for 2018-2019. We go backstage at the smash hit Hamilton, wander Alexander Hamilton's old stomping grounds in Old City and hear some of the smash hits that made Carole King a musical legend. Plus the cultural impact Miss Saigon is having on the theater and what actors are looking forward to when their touring production comes to Philadelphia.

FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with encores Sundays at midnight.

Broadway Philadelphia
The on-sale date for Hamilton tickets will be announced at a later time. Join the e-mail list at KIMMELCENTER.ORG to receive updates.
Presented by The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts and the Shubert Organization
Events at the Kimmel Center | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Season overview
A look at the upcoming season featuring a variety of genres, Philadelphia debuts and classic Broadway hits. Karen Rogers tells us more about the exciting season ahead.

Beautiful - BS tour and story
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical returns to Philadelphia after one of the city's most successful two-week engagements in 2016. Meet the local actor making it big and go backstage as we learn the story behind one of music's great legends.

Family Roundup: Grinch, Percy, Anastasia. Charlie & Chocolate Factory
The upcoming Broadway Philadelphia season has a variety of family shows for audiences young and old to share a theater experience. Alicia Vitarelli runs down the cast of characters everyone can enjoy.

Hamilton
We take you backstage at the Broadway sensation Hamilton. Learn how the hit has changed the theater landscape and made one local mother a super-proud theater mom. Jeannette Reyes shares the history and the story behind the Broadway hit.

Forrest Theater: Old City Tour Hamilton
Alicia Vitarelli takes us on a tour of Alexander Hamilton's old stomping grounds in Old City including a tour of the Forrest Theater, where the Broadway hit Hamilton will take the stage for 12 weeks next August.

Miss Saigon
Karen Rogers shares how one of Broadway's most treasured stories has made a cultural impact for stage actors.

Philly roundup Mini
Hear what the Broadway stars are looking forward to when they come to Philadelphia.

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbroadway philadelphiaFYI Phillyfyi artsKimmel CenterCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
WATCH: 2018 Atlantic City Air Show Preview | FYI Philly
2018 Best of Philly | FYI Philly
Ford Go Further presents: Things to do at Musikfest in between shows
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
More FYI Philly
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
Calling all actors! How to audition for an ABC talent deal
Chris Harrison talks about $100M season of 'MILLIONAIRE'
Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence: Life-threatening Category 3 storm
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
Passing through Philly: Passengers heading to/away from Florence
Fmr. lifeguard supervisor charged with indecent assault
Foles will be Eagles starting QB on Sunday, Pederson says
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer accused of killing husband
Man shot and killed in Feltonville
Show More
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
2 small earthquakes hit Berks County
Apparent murder-suicide in Upper Gwynedd Twp.; identities released
Teen dies after being shot inside Frankford restaurant
Police: Vehicle found in Olney hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
More News