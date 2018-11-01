HALLOWEEN

WATCH: Ill. Beetlejuice costume star goes trick-or-treating

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Alfano hit the streets of Melrose Park Wednesday for his special night of trick-or-treating.

Jesse Kirsch
MELROSE PARK, Ill. --
Anthony Alfano hit the streets of Melrose Park Wednesday for his special night of trick-or-treating, flanked by neighborhood kids, including friend Elianna De Santis who was even part of Anthony's special Beetlejuice costume.

"Amazing," the 8-year-old said of being a part of the tradition.

While 9-year-old Anthony always has a local s quad to help him celebrate, this year things were different.

"Mind blowing. It's been super overwhelming... very heartwarming," said Anthony's mom Deanna Alfano, with dad Tony Alfano adding, "Still hasn't sunk in."

The couple is shocked because their son's story has reached more than 30 million people worldwide.

With Anthony's newfound celebrity status, his dad asked a few friends to wear security guard t-shirts and escort them as a joke.

Viewers across the globe have been touched by Anthony's constant Halloween smiles, despite his struggle with cerebral palsy.

"All the attention's on him. It's a wonderful thing every year," said family friend Rosanna De Santis.

Among those inspired was a Chicago second grade class, which sent handmade cards to little Anthony.

"For them to write... individual cards and personalize them... it was amazing," said Tony Alfano.

Tony and Deanna Alfano said other families dealing with disabilities have reached out too, as have strangers offering help with next year's costume. Plus, when M&Ms makers saw our first story and found out those were Anthony's favorite, they sent him a special batch with his picture and name on them!

In all, this fall's been a pretty sweet treat for Halloween's star.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweencostumescerebral palsyMelrose Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Fun night of trick or treating around the Delaware Valley
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Speechless' tackles issues with heart and humor
Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas brings more holiday magic
Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Ariana Grande bringing 'Sweetener' tour to Philadelphia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Upper Darby student with plastic gun in custody; lockdown lifted
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
Show More
Teenager shot and killed in Germantown
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today
Gas leak forces closure of 2 Central Bucks schools
More News