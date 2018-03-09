AMERICAN IDOL

Does Kelly Ripa have what it takes to make it on 'American Idol'?

Does Kelly Ripa have what it takes to make it on 'American Idol'?

LOS ANGELES --
Does Kelly Ripa have what it takes to be on "American Idol"?

Just days before Sunday's "Idol" premiere, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" frontwoman got the chance to strut her stuff in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, all with the hope of earning a coveted ticket to Hollywood.

Ripa sang her rendition of the jazz standard "Why Don't You Do Right?" (made famous by Peggy Lee) on Friday's episode of "Live," and it left the judging panel a little perplexed.

"I just want to say that was different. It was special," Perry said cautiously before asking Ripa if she was willing to put in the work to grow with the judges if she were to make it to the show.



"Oh my gosh, I'm the most coachable!" the always-effervescent Ripa answered.

In the end, the judges did offer Ripa a ticket to Hollywood -- but there was a catch.

"Wait! This one expired two years ago?" Ripa eventually realized.

While the judges had lighthearted fun with Ripa's audition, they said they'd treat the contestants differently during the audition process.



"I think of it as my kids. I'm going to be as dignified as I can possibly be, but at the same time I'm going to tell you if you're not ready," Richie said.

The panel said they're excited for the contestants who will make their way to Hollywood, adding that they're excited to bring their musical expertise to the show to mentor the contestants.

"We're so thrilled that we've put ourselves into a pickle!" Perry added.

"American Idol" returns Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
