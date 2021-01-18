WATCH LIVE: The Philadelphia Orchestra's Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share this special performance for Martin Luther King, Junior's birthday by the Philadelphia Orchestra.
The Philadelphia Orchestra, in partnership with Global Citizen's Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service, is proud to present its 31st annual Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert online. As part of the Our City, Your Orchestra series, the program led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., through music and interviews with prominent Philadelphians who are continuing Dr. King's work today.
Johnson "Lift Every Voice and Sing"
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor
Laurin Talese Vocalist
Traditional "Go Tell It on the Mountain"
Julia Li Violin
Christine Lim Violin
Che-Hung Chen Viola
Yumi Kendall Cello
Patrice Hawthorne Vocalist
Rivers Rumba, from Suite No. 2
Ohad Bar-David Cello
Ajibola Rivers Cello
Angela Zator Nelson Percussion
Castro Diversity
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor
Jennifer Montone Horn
Jeffrey Lang Horn
David Bilger Trumpet
Jeffrey Curnow Trumpet
Anthony Prisk Trumpet
Nitzan Haroz Trombone
Matthew Vaughn Trombone
Blair Bollinger Bass Trombone
Carol Jantsch Tuba
Christopher Deviney Percussion
Frank Selections from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor
Barber Adagio for Strings
The Philadelphia Orchestra
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Conductor
Charlotte Blake Alston Speaker
Tindley "We Shall Overcome"
Jeffrey Curnow Trumpet
Anthony Prisk Trumpet
Jennifer Montone Horn
Matthew Vaughn Trombone
Carol Jantsch Tuba
Laurin Talese Vocalist
The digital broadcast will also highlight prominent Philadelphians who are carrying on Dr. King's vital work today, including founder and owner of Harriett's Bookshop Jeannine Cook, Pennsylvania State Representative Jordan A. Harris, and Reverend Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Viewers will also hear from Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, President of Global Citizen and Founder and Director of the King Day of Service Todd Bernstein, PECO President and CEO Mike Innocenzo, and Reverend Abbey Tennis of the First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia.
The Martin Luther King, Jr., Tribute Concert is presented by PECO with additional support from the Annenberg Foundation and the National Endowment for the Arts.
