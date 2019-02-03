MARVEL

Marvel drops new 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Captain Marvel' spots during Super Bowl: WATCH

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the first trailer for "Avengers: Endgame," which Marvel released on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. (Marvel)

The Super Bowl wasn't just a big night for football fans, it was also a touchdown for Marvel fans.

During the Sunday night broadcast, the studio released new television spots promoting two hotly anticipated upcoming releases: "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame."


Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes. When a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and her allies at the center of it all.

"Captain Marvel" hits theaters in the United States on March 8, 2019.


Meanwhile, "Endgame" is the closely guarded conclusion to the "Infinity War" saga.

In the first trailer, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow character explains that Thanos really did erase half the population. "Infinity War" ended on that cliffhanger as many of Marvel's superheroes dissolved into the air. It went on to become the highest grossing film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with over $2 billion in ticket sales.

"Avengers: Endgame" will hit theaters in the United States on April 26, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie newsmarvelSuper Bowl 53super bowl commercialSuper Bowl
Related
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
WATCH: 'Avengers: Endgame' drops first trailer
MARVEL
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer released
More marvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Alfonso Cuaron wins Directors Guild award for 'Roma'
Rapper 21 Savage in federal immigration custody in Georgia
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
Jussie Smollett strikes emotional chord: Attackers won't win
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Crews battle fire at Delaware City Refinery
3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash
Warmer temps bring people out into the city
1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard
2-alarm fire rips through Cheltenham home
AccuWeather: Warmer Temperatures
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street
Show More
How long will anthem be? How many Trump tweets?
Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park
Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden
Man critical after being shot while driving in Carroll Park
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
More News