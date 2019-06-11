Watch the new Frozen 2 trailer

The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/YZOYrPXSGA— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 11, 2019
The new look at the animated sequel dropped on Tuesday exclusively on "Good Morning America."
SEE ALSO: Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer during NBA Finals
In the sequel, sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) go on a journey with their friends Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). In the new trailer, we learned that the purpose of the journey is to learn more about the past.
Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood have joined the cast but their characters have not yet been announced, according to IMDB.
Ahead of the trailer release, fans also got a new poster on Monday, featuring new looks for the sisters.
The brand-new trailer for #Frozen2 debuts tomorrow morning, exclusively on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/HCPfpg0Wty— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 10, 2019
"Frozen II" will be released about six years after the beloved 2013 animated film, which won Oscars for Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for "Let It Go." It created a cultural phenomenon and led to shorts and a Broadway show.
"Frozen II" hits theaters on November 22.
MORE ABOUT "FROZEN II"
'Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2' docu-series to chronicle making of 'Frozen' sequel
'Frozen 2': Disney releases first teaser trailer
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.