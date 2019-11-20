movie news

Watch the new trailer for 'Call of the Wild'

"The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming. I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone -- and then I met Buck."

So begins the new trailer for "Call of the Wild," released Wednesday morning. Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Fox characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodmovie newstrailers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic
Watch the new trailer for 'Spies in Disguise'
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
Man critical after stabbing in Center City
Philly FOP fires back at Malcolm Jenkins after op-ed on police department
LIVE: Ambassador Sondland testifies at impeachment hearing
HS football game to resume at Linc after 3 shot in NJ
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Show More
Overturned vehicle shuts down portion of Route 422
30 states see early flu season activity: CDC
1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shootings in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Dry, breezy and chilly today
Atlantic City's new mayor targets drugs, crime on Atlantic Avenue
More TOP STORIES News