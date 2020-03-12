movie news

Watch the new trailer for Pixar's 'Soul'

"Is all this living really worth dying for? Tina Fey's character asks in the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's "Soul," which dropped Thursday.

"Soul" introduces viewers to teacher Joe Gardner, who longs to be a jazz musician. "Just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach," Pixar teases, "a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he's is forced to think again about what it truly means to have soul."

Watch the trailer in the media player above.

Jamie Foxx stars as the voice of Gardner. Fey voices 22, described as "a soul who doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be."

In a teaser trailer released in November, Gardner has just learned that he has booked the gig of his dreams when he falls into a manhole, the beginning of his journey to "discover his brilliant, passionate self." In the voiceover, he encourages the audience to pursue their passions and "spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you -- the brilliant, passionate you that's ready to contribute something meaningful into this world."



The "Soul" creative team includes director Pete Docter, co-director Kemp Powers and producer Dana Murray.

"Soul" hits theaters in the United States on June 19, 2020.

SEE ALSO: These are the Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies hitting theaters in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at "Black Widow," "Mulan," "Onward" and other Disney, Pixar and Marvel films coming to the big screen in 2020.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixarmovie newsdisneytrailers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Hollywood braces for shutdown, clearing release calendar amid pandemic
'Stargirl' celebrates being different
'Jungle Cruise' trailer shows The Rock, Emily Blunt's epic journey
Watch the new 'Black Widow' trailer: 'I made mistakes and a lot of enemies'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State orders major coronavirus containment effort in Montgomery Co.
COVID-19 latest: Local cases climb; sports, travel industries impacted
3 more people with UDel test presumptive positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus NJ: 6 new cases confirmed; state total jumps to 29
Philly school employee came into contact with COVID-19 patient, now in self-quarantine
PIAA to temporarily suspend winter athletics championships
Wells Fargo Center closed for cleaning, Dan + Shay concert postponed
Show More
Dow plummets again as sell-off over the coronavirus deepens
COVID-19: What does "community spread" mean?
ACC, Big Ten, others cancel men's college basketball tournaments
JetBlue passenger tests positive for coronavirus after landing
Trump clamps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
More TOP STORIES News