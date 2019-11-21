movie news

Watch the new trailer for 'The Call of the Wild'

"The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming. I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone -- and then I met Buck."

So begins the new trailer for "The Call of the Wild," released Wednesday morning. Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Fox characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"The Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodmovie newstrailers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
First look at 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+
Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic
Watch the new trailer for 'Spies in Disguise'
Deals and discounts on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Philly teacher diagnosed with mesothelioma speaks out
Police officer fires weapon in Wissinoming
Men charged in high school football game shooting to appear in court
Video captures frightening attack on man in Center City
Ex-Millville cop admits using excessive force on 2 women
AccuWeather: Pleasant today, rain arrives Saturday evening
Show More
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs
Police: Delco serial sneaker thief surrenders after Action News report
'Unicorn meteor storm' could be triggered by mysterious comet tonight
Family devastated after boy dies in football game shooting
More TOP STORIES News