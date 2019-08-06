WATCH: 'The Sixth Sense' premieres in Philly 20 years ago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5446963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Celebrating 20th anniversary of The Sixth Sense: as seen on Action News Mornings, July 31, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "The Sixth Sense," director M. Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller which was filmed in Philadelphia, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.It was on April 6, 1999 that the movie premiered in theaters across the country.But a few days earlier, on April 2, 1999, Philly hosted the world premiere at the Prince Music Theater, now the Philadelphia Film Center, along with red carpet appearances by Shyamalan and actor Bruce Willis."I always like Philadelphia because I always get to see my friends here when I'm in Philadelphia. It's a great city. I love Philadelphia," Willis said at the time.Last week, the Philadelphia Film Society hosted a special screening of the film in celebration of the anniversary.Shyamalan attended the event and gave some insight on the driving theme behind the film."Every scene and every single thing was about the inability to communicate with someone close to you. The architecture of the movie is people learning to say what they need to say to each other before it's too late," Shyamalan said.Ticket proceeds benefited the film society and the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation.