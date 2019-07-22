Arts & Entertainment

Watch Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer for 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'

We are getting a first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first movie trailer Monday, starring Hanks.

It shows Hanks dressed as the children's television host.

"It only takes one person to inspire a world of kindness," posted Sony.

The official trailer prompted a lot of emotional reactions from fans.

"This alone makes me want to cry with joy. I'm already so moved," one person wrote.

Another person added, "what a great way to start the week. Hope everyone is smiling right now."

The movie trailer ends with a touching scene. It shows schoolchildren singing to Mr. Rogers on the subway.

"Hey Mr. Rogers, It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood. A beautiful day for a neighbor. Please, won't you be my neighbor."

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired from 1968 until 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is set to be release November 22, 2019.
