Wawa Week with 'The Goldbergs' celebrates anniversary with weeklong 1980s fun

JENKINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wawa is teaming up with ABC's "The Goldbergs" to celebrate its anniversary with 80s flair and asking its customers to "look back, give back, throwback."This year will mark the 57th anniversary of Wawa opening its first location.It is also the 7th anniversary of The Wawa Foundation which supports nonprofits focused on causes related to health, hunger, and everyday heroes. The Wawa Foundation has achieved $100 million in contribution since its start.Throughout Wawa Week, customers are invited to give back to local children's hospitals. The company says all Wawa Week activities will be themed around the 1980s and feature a special partnership with the 80s-themed sitcom.Starting April 16, the celebrations will be taking place at all 940+ Wawa locations, but some special events will be just for the store in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, the setting for "The Goldbergs."At this particular Wawa, where the "Jenkintown Posse" (JTP!) plays "Smash Ball" on the show, retro 1980s signage will be put up inside and outside the store. A "Home of the JTP" sign will also be unveiled.The Jenkintown store will stream the newest episode of "The Goldbergs" on April 21 as part of a viewing party sweepstakes. Wawa says follow @Wawa on social media for a chance to enter to win!Then there will be a Smash Ball competition between local police and fire departments.The fun continues chainwide with 80s music and in-store audio clips from "The Goldbergs." Those Wawas with gas stations will be showing clips of the show on the fuel pump video screens.And what about food? Well, there will be a special "Goldbergs Garlic Chicken Cheesey Parm" hoagie in honor of the matriarch of the family, Beverly Goldberg, and her love of Parmesan recipes.A portion of the proceeds from cups of coffee on April 16 and "The Goldbergs" hoagie on April 16 through April 23 benefit Children's Miracle Network.On April 16, CMN hospital representatives will visit select stores for a ceremonial pouring of the first cup of coffee and a check presentation ceremony from Wawa. Representatives from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia will be visiting the Jenkintown location."Wawa Week provides us with the perfect opportunity to look back upon and thank the millions of customers we've had the pleasure of serving over the past 57 years," Chris Gheysens, Wawa's President and CEO, said in a press release. "This past year has no doubt been a difficult one for us all, so, as we remember the 1980s with fun look backs and throwbacks, we are thrilled to give back to the community we serve in more ways than ever and to celebrate this milestone of Wawa and The Wawa Foundation. Happy Wawa Week, everyone!"From April 14 to 19, customers will have a chance to enter a special sweepstakes to win a "The Goldbergs" viewing kit featuring t-shirts, Wawa gift cards, swag, and more. We will post the link, once the site goes live.On April 16, 1964, Wawa opened its first convenience store in Folsom, Pennsylvania. On that same day in 2014, Wawa launched The Wawa Foundation."We are thrilled to mark such a momentous milestone in The Wawa Foundation's history, one that could not have been reached without the unwavering support of our customers, associates and communities," said Gheysens. "As the Foundation looks to the future, we pledge to continue championing life-saving research and the care of people in need, leading hunger relief efforts and supporting the heroes who make a difference every day. To everyone who has supported our work, thank you! Together, we've made, and continue to make, a true difference in our communities."Since premiering in 2013, "The Goldbergs" has featured Wawa numerous times and this year the convenience store chain is paying special tribute to the show."Set in Jenkintown, PA, "The Goldbergs" has been making references to its hometown convenience store, Wawa, since the beginning of the show! From Smash Ball in the Wawa parking lot to the JTP meeting their rivals outside the Jenkintown store, Wawa and "The Goldbergs" have always had a special connection. Wawa is thrilled to enhance the Wawa Week celebration with "The Goldbergs" and harken back to one of the most beloved decades in our history," the company said."The Goldbergs" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.