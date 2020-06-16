Arts & Entertainment

2020 Wawa Welcome America: Cynthia Erivo, Jason Derulo to perform

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa has revealed the lineup for its Welcome America festival, which is being broadcast online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The July 4 concert features Emmy and Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo. She earned two Oscar nominations for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the movie "Harriet."

Multi-platinum singer Jason Derulo will also take the stage, as will the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia.

The Met Opera House will be the setting for the 8 p.m. concert.

RELATED: Roots Picnic goes virtual with host Michelle Obama, hopes to reach voters

On Hoagie Day, Wawa workers will make hoagies for first responders, military veterans and Philabundance.

The 8-day digital festival runs from Saturday, June 27 to Saturday, July 4.

ONLINE: https://welcomeamerica.com/
