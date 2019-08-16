Cirque du Soleil is back in town with a female-driven cast for "Amaluna" at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The high flying performance centers around an island ruled by goddesses. The show runs through August 25th.
The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back for its 58th year in Schwenksville, Montgomery County. You can head to this farm turned concert venue for crafts and live performances including one by actor Jeff Daniels.
Saturday you can head to Penn's Landing to celebrate India's Independence Day. Here you'll learn all about Indian culture, with lively performances, shopping, and authentic Indian cuisine.
Looking for a more tropical flair? On Sunday at Penn's Landing, you can eat and dance your way through the Caribbean Festival. No passport required.
Tonight is your last chance to get a great meal for a great deal like these Mica Restaurant from during Chestnut Hill's Restaurant Week. A dozen restaurants are participating so there should be something for everyone's taste buds.
Weekend Happenings - August 16, 2019
