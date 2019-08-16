Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Happenings - August 16, 2019

Cirque du Soleil is back in town with a female-driven cast for "Amaluna" at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks. The high flying performance centers around an island ruled by goddesses. The show runs through August 25th.

The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back for its 58th year in Schwenksville, Montgomery County. You can head to this farm turned concert venue for crafts and live performances including one by actor Jeff Daniels.

Saturday you can head to Penn's Landing to celebrate India's Independence Day. Here you'll learn all about Indian culture, with lively performances, shopping, and authentic Indian cuisine.

Looking for a more tropical flair? On Sunday at Penn's Landing, you can eat and dance your way through the Caribbean Festival. No passport required.

Tonight is your last chance to get a great meal for a great deal like these Mica Restaurant from during Chestnut Hill's Restaurant Week. A dozen restaurants are participating so there should be something for everyone's taste buds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentweekend happenings
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested, 1 sought after police chase in Philadelphia
Police: 5 people shot in Logan
Watch multiple versions of Harper's walk-off grand slam again and again
Out-of-control driver nearly sends car down steps to Suburban Station
Assault rifle recovered from home after Philadelphia standoff
New details about phone calls that led to surrender
Federal prosecutor blasts Krasner after Philadelphia shooting
Show More
Police: Upper Darby mom left baby in hot car while shopping
Drive-by shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 injured
Hahnemann University Hospital closing emergency department
AccuWeather: Very Muggy, Turning Hot Over The Weekend
Israel reverses stance, will allow Rep. Tlaib to visit West Bank
More TOP STORIES News