PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The heat of August is reminding us these are the dog days of summer, but why not take your dogs out to celebrate that in Manayunk on Saturday. City of Paws Pet Care is just one of many locations offering ways to party with your pup along Levering Street from 11am-4pm.
The Philly Naked Bike Ride is an annual event, featuring cyclists in the buff or close to it. It takes off for its 10-mile journey on Saturday. The exact location of the starting line is posted on social media.
Celebrate traditional food, drinks and performances on Sunday during Horsham's annual Ukrainian Folk Festival. The event is a colorful tribute of Ukraine's independence. The event runs from Noon-8pm.
Award-winning country group Little Big Town is in town this weekend for an appearance and a performance. The quartet will first be signing cans of their new wine spritzer at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Exton Saturday afternoon. They will follow that with a performance at the Citadel Country Spirit USA in Glenmoore, Chester County.
Looking to take a dip this weekend why not do it on a battleship. The Battleship New Jersey is hosting a pop-up pool party on Saturday from 9:30am-5pm. The event is a salute to a time in 1967 when the ship's captain turned artillery tubs into pools for his crew.
Photo Pop is closing so why not have a party, in fact how about two parties. The first is Saturday from 11am-7pm and then on Sunday from Noon-6pm.
This weekend is also your last chance to catch Cirque du Soleil's Amaluna at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.
Weekend Happenings - August 23, 2019
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News