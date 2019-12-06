Weekend Happenings - December 6, 2019

Friday at 5 p.m., it's Ardmore's Winter Wonderland. It's a town wide festival hosted by local restaurants and retailers, like Trace, a functional art gallery.
The Pennsylvania Ballet kicks off its holiday season with performances of "The Nutcracker". The iconic ballet has become one of the most beloved holiday traditions in Philadelphia for decades. The production begins today and runs until the 31st.
Another holiday tradition also begins tonight. A Philly Pops Christmas, "Spectacular Sounds of the Season" has returned to the Kimmel Center. The orchestra is joined by several choirs and Mandy Gonzalez, who is known for her role in the Broadway sensation "Hamilton."
Saturday gather along the nation's oldest residential street Elfreth's Alley as homeowners open their doors and their holiday displays to the public. There will even be carolers on hand.
Now we head to Dilworth Park if you're skating at Rothman Rink and need a break to fuel back up head to the brand new food tent for some hot drinks, snacks and even enjoy an adult dessert.
