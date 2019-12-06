Arts & Entertainment

Weekend Happenings - December 6, 2019

By and Heather Grubola
Friday at 5 p.m., it's Ardmore's Winter Wonderland. It's a town wide festival hosted by local restaurants and retailers, like Trace, a functional art gallery.

The Pennsylvania Ballet kicks off its holiday season with performances of "The Nutcracker". The iconic ballet has become one of the most beloved holiday traditions in Philadelphia for decades. The production begins today and runs until the 31st.

Another holiday tradition also begins tonight. A Philly Pops Christmas, "Spectacular Sounds of the Season" has returned to the Kimmel Center. The orchestra is joined by several choirs and Mandy Gonzalez, who is known for her role in the Broadway sensation "Hamilton."

Saturday gather along the nation's oldest residential street Elfreth's Alley as homeowners open their doors and their holiday displays to the public. There will even be carolers on hand.

Now we head to Dilworth Park if you're skating at Rothman Rink and need a break to fuel back up head to the brand new food tent for some hot drinks, snacks and even enjoy an adult dessert.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentweekend happenings6abc community
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
3 families forced out by flames in Hunting Park
Bear vanishes after running through backyards in Wilmington
Show More
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
Kate Winslet spotted in Phoenixville filming new HBO series
New Jersey lawmakers advance bill on single-use plastics ban
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Fake Christmas tree in Rhode Island sparks controversy
More TOP STORIES News