You can enjoy beautiful and tasty macaroons during Sunday's Bastille Day Block Party in Ardmore. Festivities include plenty of treats from dozens of places like Delice et Chocolat, a French wine garden, live entertainment, games and crafts.
Cult film fans will enjoy a 3-day horror movie event in Chester County when Blobfest returns to the Colonial Theater in Phoenixville. Many of the scenes from the 1958 flick were shot in the area.
Head out to Linvilla Orchards in Media for its annual Blueberry Festival on Saturday. Hand pick your own blueberries and enjoy hay rides, face painting and a pie-eating contest.
Also in Media on Sunday is the 12th annual Downtown Car Show. Nearly 300 antique cars will roll onto State Street and pop their hoods for enthusiasts.
The beautiful lights and colors of the Chinese Lantern Festival are coming to a close in Franklin Square. Due to popular demand the festival was extended but this is your last weekend to experience the spectacle.
Chickie's and Pete's world famous crab fries are helping a good cause on Saturday. The 5th annual Crabfries for Heroes event raises money to support the families of fallen police officers. The event is conveniently scheduled to coincide with National French Fry Day.
Weekend Happenings - July 12, 2019
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More