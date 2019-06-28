weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - June 28, 2019

By Jessica Boyington
Take a dip at the Reading Terminal Market on Saturday for the Philly Ice Cream Scoop!
Local makers of the sweet treat like Bassett's Ice Cream will be dishing up cones and cups in what's being hailed the largest ice cream festival in the country. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festivities surrounding Wawa Welcome America kick off this weekend. On Sunday enjoy the 5th annual Historic District Block Party at Independence Mall. The day-long event is free with pop-up performances, dozens of food trucks and of course plenty of American history.

The United States Army Band will delight audiences Saturday night with patriotic tunes, old standards and new hits. And when the sun goes down, the fireworks go up at Penn's Landing.

If you are looking for some music tonight, Penn's Landing is once again the place when the Philadelphia Orchestra takes over for a free neighborhood concert.

Yards Brewing Company is opening its doors on Sunday for a "Pynk Affair" to benefit local charity organizations. Tickets include cocktails made with Yards Pynk beer, food, entertainment and live music.

Some of Philly's best museums and attractions are offering "free" OR "pay what you wish" admission during Wawa Welcome America days.

Drexel University's Leonard Pearlstein Gallery will host an exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Stonewall and its far-reaching impact with an array of works and live performance.

In just over 24 hours Clark Park in West Philadelphia will be transformed into a music and arts festival. The idea is to bring the neighborhood community together with live music, pop up art displays, food trucks and craft vendors.
