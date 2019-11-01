weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - November 1, 2019

It's the harvest fest at the Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown and for any trick or treaters who dealt with rain on Thursday, they are extending Boo at the Zoo just for you! There will be fall themed crafts, trick or treating, live entertainment and animal encounters.

The Veterans Day holiday isn't until November 11th but you don't have to wait to celebrate. On Sunday 7-thousand participants will march in the 5th annual Philadelphia Veterans Day parade. Afterwards, you can also join the party on Market Street for food, drinks and live music.

Have a sweet tooth? Satisfy it at the two day long apple fest in Peddler's Village this weekend. Bring the kids for activities, treats, live entertainment and a pie eating contest.

In the mood for a fantastic life show? This weekend you have a few options. On Sunday make your way to the Wells Fargo Center for Fleetwood Mac and also on Sunday Blues Traveler will be at the Fillmore.

On Saturday, Hawthorne's Beer Cafe celebrates the return of fall with the 4th annual Great Cider and Beer Festival. This dog and kid friendly event will fill you up with snacks like these French toast bites, beer, cider and wine, and don't forget to pack your spandex for the pie eating contest.
