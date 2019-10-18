Thirsty Dice, Fairmount's original board game café, is celebrating its one year anniversary with a 3 day party starting tonight! You'll have the choice of playing any of the 800 games in house or take part in a game of "Beat the Gametender" for a chance to win the first year-long membership to the café.
Ever been to a 375th birthday party? You can party at one tonight at City Hall! Come celebrate the city's founder, William Penn, with music, activities and giveaways. Oh, and you can party for free.
Reading Terminal Market, the nation's oldest farmers market, is hosting the Harvest Festival on Saturday. Besides the usual that the market has to offer, there will be hay rides, fall beer in a beer garden, seasonal food, and live music.
You can dig for treasure and trinkets at the Cherry and Race Street Pier flea market this Sunday. There will be vendors from all over the tri-state area with antiques, pottery, glassware, jewelry, and clothing to choose from.
Starting tonight, you can get spooked and equally as entertained at the Haunted Circus Mansion in Mount Airy. The 100 year old property will have scary trails, an escape room, and incredible performances that run every 30 minutes. The event runs through October 26th.
Weekend Happenings - October 18, 2019
WEEKEND HAPPENINGS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More