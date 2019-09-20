weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - September 20, 2019

It's Oktoberfest on South Street! The 11th annual event takes place on Saturday in front of Brauhaus Schmitz and features 10 German beers on draft, a variety of German food and live music. The festival runs from Noon-8p.m.

Terror Behind the Walls opens at Eastern State Penitentiary tonight! One of the scariest and most anticipated Halloween events in the country, guests can walk through six haunted attractions with different themes all set within the halls of the abandoned prison. It runs through November 9th on select nights.

The 5th annual Sausage fest kicks off in South Philadelphia on Saturday from 11-7pm. There will be plenty of sausage inspired foods as well as vegetarian options, along with kids' activities, crafts and local music.

Opera Philadelphia is celebrating its 3rd Festival O19. Performances include collaborations with the Fringe Festival, late night cabarets, and four core works. The event runs through September 29th.

The 14th annual Philly AIDS Thrift Block Party takes place Saturday in Queen Village from Noon-6pm. The carnival like event will feature a moon bounce, games, food trucks and a celebrity dunk tank.
