Weekend Happenings - September 27, 2019

The Puerto Rican Day parade steps off along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday. The traditional music and dance plus the vibrant costumes make the parade something to see.

The Philly Pops are taking on some of the greatest action movies of all time this weekend. Films like "Raiders of the Lost Ark", "Star Wars" and "Batman". Shows run tonight at 8, and Saturday and Sunday at 3.

It's been called poetry in motion, dressage dates back hundreds of years but you can catch some world class competition right now at the Devon Horse Show Grounds. The weekend also includes a fall festival with more than 50 vendors.

Parks on Tap is closing up shop for the season. Philadelphia's summer traveling beer garden will end at the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. You can enjoy food, drinks, beautiful views and some live jazz performances.

You only have a couple more days to enjoy Spruce Street Harbor Park by the Schuylkill River. The popular waterfront attraction features lounging hammocks, patio games, and boardwalk refreshments.

Heart and Paw is hosting a free open house for the grand opening of its new location in Glen Mills, Delaware County. There will be balloon sculpting, face painting and plenty of fun for your fur legged friends as well. And mention 6abc and you'll get $75 off.
