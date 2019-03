The popular 90s' rock band Weezer has been added to the Musikfest lineup.Since 1992, the group has sold more than 17 million records and that included hits like "Buddy Holly."Weezer will take the Sands Steel Stage in Bethlehem on Monday, August 5.Tickets for the concert go on sale next Friday.6abc is proud to be a sponsor of Musikfest.More Details: https://www.musikfest.org/