Wells Fargo Center closed for cleaning, Dan + Shay concert postponed

"In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation and out of an abundance of caution, the Wells Fargo Center's facilities are undergoing extensive cleaning and sanitization on Thursday, March 12," said a spokesperson with Comcast.
"The health and safety of our employees and guests is our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and will share information as it becomes available," the statement said.
Officials said tickets will be honored for a rescheduled date of Monday, September 28, or will be refunded at the point of purchase.
Dan + Shay took to Twitter Thursday morning telling fans they had been looking forward to the show and love Philly.
it hurts to post this, Philly 💔 pic.twitter.com/pCMfL8PtUf— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 12, 2020
The announcement comes just hours after the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Pistons played against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, and yesterday, a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA quickly announced that it was suspending its season after the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was abruptly postponed on Wednesday night.
The Wells Fargo Center has a packed schedule in the coming days as Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is set to perform Friday night. Multiple sporting events are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.