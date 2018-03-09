ENTERTAINMENT

West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol

EMBED </>More Videos

West Philly man chasing lifelong dream on American Idol. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on March 9, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The countdown is on to the kickoff of the new season of American Idol, which premieres Sunday night on 6abc. And this year, there is no shortage of contestants from right here in the Philadelphia area.

We introduce you to Dennis Lorenzo from West Philadelphia.

"I started at age 16, my grandmother and grandfather bought me a guitar," he said.

And they've been inseparable since.

While he was a student at Norristown High School, Dennis says he could see his dream and he could taste it.

"Absolutely - every bit. Every last drop," he said.

And he was hardly afraid to chase it, moving first to Atlanta, then Los Angeles - making every sacrifice for a shot.

"I slept in a tent for a few months and lived in a storage unit, slept in my friend's car," he said.

And now, here he is standing before some of the biggest names in the biz.

"Man the experience was crazy, it was riveting to say the least. That part was like living the dream," he said.

He finally had a shot to perform for his idol - Katy Perry.

"And to think that I was in front of her singing, doing what I love to do," said Dennis.

However, his guitar had seen better days.

"It was insane. After I was done performing, they were talking about the hole in the guitar," he said.

The hole was left behind by an accidental drop, but that wasn't about to stop Dennis, who is now one inch from that dream.

"This is going to go down in history - this is an epic guitar," he said.

Dennis, who is now 26-years-old and a father, said this big moment and the big chance at that golden ticket has him thinking a lot about his own mother, a singer who got him to join in a duet or two over the years.

And if mom looks and sounds familiar, Roslyn King Lewis' version of the Etta James classic "At Last" went viral, with lyrics tweaked to celebrate the Eagles super bowl victory last month.

"It might be Philly's year - you don't know," said Dennis.

And we will know if it's Dennis' year on Sunday, March 11 when American Idol premieres at 8 p.m. right here on 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentamerican idolkaty perryluke bryanlionel richiereality televisionABCphilly newsWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News