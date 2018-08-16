It's the final weekend of the summer for The Oval+.The seasonal park along the Ben Franklin Parkway features giant board games, an 8-hundred-square foot sandbox, a beer garden and food trucks.The Oval+ is open through Sunday.Folk music lovers are headed to Upper Salford Township, Montgomery County for the Philadelphia Folk Festival.The 4-day event turns Old Pool Farm into a magical, musical sound park.Performers this year include Patty Griffin, Valerie June, Wynonna & The Big Noise and actor Jeff Daniels.The festival is family-friendly and features puppeteers, jugglers, storytellers, crafts and of course, kid-oriented musicians.The sounds of fife and drum will fill the air around the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City.There will free fifes for children and other giveaways, music lessons, and marching demos.The free party runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.The Phillies face the Mets five times in a row.They host New York for a doubleheader Thursday, as well as Friday and Saturday.The two teams finish the series with a game in Williamsport Sunday.The Union host New York City FC, who are currently third in MLS.Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday.The PECO Multicultural Series at Penn's Landing features two festivals this weekend.The annual Festival of India celebrates India's Independence Day.It runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday.The Caribbean Festival celebrates the culture, music and food from 14 Caribbean islands.It runs noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.