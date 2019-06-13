What rain? Philly shines bright during 'Good Morning America' broadcast

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5344954" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> GMA In Philly: Father's Day surprise.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds cheered and screamed for two hours around Eakins Oval despite heavy rain, as 'Good Morning America' aired live from Philadelphia Thursday morning.The cheers were joined by tears when GMA celebrated Dobbins High School community coordinator Charles Reyes. He is a Philadelphia father who helps distribute free fruit and vegetables to hungry families by volunteering at Philabundance.Mayor Jim Kenney declared June 13 as "Give Back, Make an Impact Day" in the city in honor of Reyes and all that he does to give back to the community.The GMA team then surprised Reyes and his family with a trip to Aruba.PNC Bank donated $20,000 with a check to Philabundance.R&B legend and Philadelphia native Patti LaBelle discussed her most recent projects and her love for her hometown during the special Philadelphia pop-up show prior to performing on stage.Former Philadelphia Eagle Jon Runyan surprised his rival turned friend, GMA anchor Michael Strahan, with an Eagles jersey.Runyan called it Kryptonite for the former New York Giant.But Strahan was prepared and gave Runyan a Giant jersey!Fans started lining up around the set around 3 a.m. to see the GMA crew.Since arriving in the city, GMA anchors Robin Roberts, Strahan and Ginger Zee got authentic Philly experiences.Robin didn't waste any time to run up the Rocky Steps. She not only climbed them, she did it in style - Rocky Balboa style. Gritty, Franklin, Swoop, Fang and the Phillie Phanatic all cheered her on.The team then hung out with Rhys Hoskins and threw out the first pitch at the Phillies game Wednesday night.Before GMA went on the air, Action News' Matt O'Donnell and Karen Rogers reported live from the set all morning long on Action News.To welcome the GMA crew to Philly, the Action News Morning Team and Phillies' star Bryce Harper created a 'Welcome to Philly' video.