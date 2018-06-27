ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

What to do in Philadelphia this weekend, for $20 or less

Photo: Rob Bulmahn/Flickr

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'A Parisian Instant' with artist Nicholle Kobi





Vacation in Paris, vicariously, at the opening of "Parisian Instant," a new exhibition by artist Nicholle Kobi.

Part of the Black Women Art Series Collection, Kobi's illustrations share stories of traveling to Paris while emitting love of Black sisterhood, Black women and Black families. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Kobi, purchase her artwork in a variety of mediums -- including prints, T-shirts, sweatshirts and tote bags -- and network while sipping and nibbling.

When: Friday, June 29, 6-10:30 p.m.
Where: Open Space, 1014 N. Marshall St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fireworks on the Waterfront with the Independence Seaport Museum





Fourth of July comes early this year with fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront this Saturday evening. The show will start around 9:30 p.m. -- but advance ticket holders gain access to the Independence Seaport Museum, Cruiser Olympia with a special beer garden, and Submarine Becuna throughout the day. Advance ticket holders will also receive premium seating on the rotunda for the fireworks show.

When: Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Where: Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Admission: $17 for adults; $12 for seniors children and college students
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Soiree In The Cities Girls Night Out





Grab your bestie and head down to Girls Night Out at the Center for Architecture & Design this Saturday afternoon. You'll shop the creations of emerging fashion designers and vendors from Philly, D.C. and New York, join workshops with beauty and style experts, dance to live sets by celebrity DJs, sip craft cocktails and much more through the evening.

When: Saturday, June 30, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Center for Architecture & Design, 1218 Arch St.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodline
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News