What to do in Philadelphia this weekend, for $20 or less

By Hoodline
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these five ideas for what to do in Philadelphia this weekend, all clocking in at under $20 per person.

Inclusive Leadership Conference 2019





If you're a college student looking to learn about social change, check out a leadership conference hosted by Campus Philly and Temple University on Saturday. Students will view presentations and panels, along with participating in workshops and dialogues on leadership and social inclusivity.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Temple University - Howard Gittis Student Center, 1755 N. 13th St.
Admission: $15-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black Herstory Mixer





Looking to celebrate Black History Month in a fun, meaningful way? Join your friends in a Black Herstory Mixer on Saturday night.

The event will kick off with a four-person panel discussion exchanging knowledge and resources in the community. You can also check out live performances and shop for goodies at a pop-up shop. Stick around for a speed networking session to connect and bring awareness to your brand or business.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Jasper Studios, 2930 Jasper St.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Resolution Rx 2019: Fitness and Wellness Expo





Looking to renew your commitment to your New Year's fitness resolutions? Get your body moving with a variety of fitness classes for just $7 each at a fitness and wellness expo on Sunday morning.

You'll also get access to vendors, from City Hydration, which provides custom IV infusions for beauty treatments, athletic performance and hangovers, to Soom Foods, a tahini-based food company. Red Owl Tavern and Rx Bar will supply healthy snacks to get your through your workout.

When: Sunday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, 433 Chestnut St.
Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
