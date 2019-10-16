wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant describes 'loveless marriage' in intro

One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant may be sleeping on the couch this week.

LOS ANGELES -- One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant may be sleeping on the couch this week.

When Pat Sajak introduced contestant Blair Davis on Monday night's episode, the trucking business owner from California started off by discussing his "loveless marriage" to "an old battle-ax named Kim."

"She cursed my life with three stepchildren ... and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said.



Sajak responded with a fist pump and a "yeah."

"No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody," he said.

Davis admitted he was joking and said he loved his family "like nobody's business."

He also noted that he keeps his chest-length beard because it keeps his grandson happy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Local friends celebrate big win on Wheel of Fortune
Eagles fan wins big on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
Flamingo or Flamenco? 'Wheel of Fortune' flub goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aging, thin pipe likely cause of Philadelphia refinery fire
Rash of purse thefts at local supermarkets under investigation
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Tow truck crash causes power outage in Mayfair
Pa. man arrested in 1993 Delaware cold case
AccuWeather: Soaking rain this afternoon and evening
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
Show More
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
Double shooting leaves two injured
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
Baby Jessica fell down a well 32 years ago
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
More TOP STORIES News