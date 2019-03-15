FYI Philly

Where to catch Open Mic Nights around Philly

Ducis Rodgers rounds up some local open mic nights where you can test your talents.

Open Mic Nights around Philly
McGillin's Old Ale House | Facebook
Thursday night Open Mic
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Time | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic
1315 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107



MilkBoy | Facebook
Monday night Open Mic on South Street
401 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Helium Comedy Club | Facebook
Tuesday night Open Mic

2031 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
