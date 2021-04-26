Oscars

Why Frances McDormand howled like a wolf during 'Nomadland's' best picture acceptance speech at the Oscars

EMBED <>More Videos

'Nomadland' wins Oscar for Best Picture

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Frances McDormand is never one for convention during award shows, so Oscar viewers may have brushed off her wolf howl onstage during the "Nomadland" best picture acceptance speech Sunday night.

Yet the loud gesture served as a resounding tribute to one of the film's late crew members.

"We give this one to our Wolf," she said before tossing her head back and cutting loose with a howl and yelps.

McDormand was referring to Michael Wolf Snyder, a sound mixer on the film who took his life at age 35. He was found in early March by his father, who said his son had suffered from depression for years. Snyder appeared in the show's In Memoriam segment.

This still image from the Oscars In Memoriam segment shows late "Nomadland" sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder.

COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. © 2021



"He's part of the family," said "Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao.

McDormand, who was later awarded best actress, also took her time on stage to encourage the audience to support the film industry, hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

American actress and producer Frances McDormand won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the movie 'Nomadland'.



Released by the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, "Nomadland" premiered at a drive-in and debuted in theaters, but found its largest audience on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshuluoscarsacademy awardsaward showsmovie newsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Carey Mulligan hopes movie promotes better understanding of sexual consent
Emerald Fennell wins best original screenplay
'Promising Young Woman' wins best screenplay Oscar
Chadwick Boseman snubbed in shocking upset for Best Actor Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philly
Gov. Murphy to make 'major announcement' on NJ reopening
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Hundreds fight mock battle for rights to the name Josh
Show More
Inside Story: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
CDC updates COVID-19 guidance for summer camps
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy today, summer preview coming
Philly 3rd to 5th graders return for in-person hybrid learning
More TOP STORIES News