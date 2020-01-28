Oscars

Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda join 2020 Oscar presenter lineup

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell attend The Vulture Spot presented by Amazon Fire TV 2020 at The Vulture Spot on January 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

LOS ANGELES -- Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig have all signed on to present at this year's Oscars ceremony, the Academy announced Tuesday.

"We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies," telecast producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a statement. "Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience."

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, were previously announced as presenters.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are also set to perform the best original song nominees at this year's ceremony.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showstelevisionmovie news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020: When, how to watch the Academy Awards
Oscar nominee luncheon 2020: Sandy Kenyon's wrap-up
SPONSORED: Stars gather in Hollywood for the Oscar nominee luncheon
Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Oscar win for 'Dear Basketball'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman raped in Love Park; suspect wanted: Police
Contractor charged after man found inside burning Jeep in South Philly
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Trump rally in Wildwood tonight: Here's what you need to know
Supporters line up ahead of Trump rally in Wildwood
Penn Charter student tests negative for coronavirus
Show More
Father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
76ers to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during Tuesday's game
Firefly Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
More TOP STORIES News