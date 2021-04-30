Arts & Entertainment

Will Narberth's Louis Knight get the final spot in American Idol's Top 10?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Will Narberth's Louis Knight get the final spot in American Idol's Top 10?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- American Idol is back this week, as viewers wait to hear the final makeup of this season's Top 10.

Two weeks ago, America voted in the comeback show, giving one of last season's contestants a second chance.

Among them was Narberth's own Louis Knight.

Knight, once again, sang an original song.

Unlike last season, which ended virtually with contestants performing from their bedrooms and porches, this time he got the full Idol treatment.

He took to the legendary stage with the Idol band backing him.

"I can't even express how that felt," Knight says. "It was the most amazing feeling ever to be able to do that with the band learning my music. It was unbelievable."

Knight says he's incredibly grateful for Philly's support.

"It was honestly a dream to go out there," he said. "I really feel like I left it all out there on the stage. It felt like I was supposed to be in that moment."

We find out this Sunday whether he nabbed that final spot.

The top 10 will choose from the Walt Disney songbook.

Actor John Stamos joins in the magic and fun as the contestants' celebrity mentor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentamerican idol
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Covid vaccine myths: These reasons for not getting it don't hold up
Health officials urging residents to get vaccine as demand dwindles
Area NAACP leader shocked by "George Floyd Challenge" video
Biden administration to return billions in border wall funding
Jersey Shore businesses struggle to hire seasonal staff
US to restrict travel from India as 1st American COVID aid begins to arrive
Police: Man walks up to car crash scene, shoots driver
Show More
Guillen's supervisor sexually harassed her, Army says
DeVonta Smith's mentor is also his longtime barber
AccuWeather: Windy, Chilly Start to the Weekend
CDC reports most J&J vaccine side effects are not serious
45 killed, including 4 Americans, in stampede at Israeli holy site
More TOP STORIES News